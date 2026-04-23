Manaoag marks 100th coronation of Our Lady of the Rosary

The crown was offered to Archbishop Charles John Brown, who represented the Pope during the celebration.

The Pontifical Mass was presided over by the Apostolic Nuncio, with a homily delivered by Cardinal Jose Advincula.

Earlier, the church was formally rededicated in rites led by Socrates B. Villegas.

“This is truly the Day that the Lord has made for he has reminded us through these rites that we are the living stones of his Church. Mary, our Apo Baket—the Mother of the Church, rejoices with us in praise of Almighty God,” Villegas said.

The original canonical coronation took place on 21 April 1926 and was presided over by Monsignor Guglielmo Piani, then Apostolic Delegate to the Philippines.

The centennial celebration concluded with a grand procession honoring the revered image, also known as Apo Baket.