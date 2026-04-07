Manaoag marks 100 years of Canonical Coronation year

The Minor Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary of Manaoag is a major Roman Catholic pilgrimage site in Manaoag, Pangasinan, Philippines, known for the 17th-century ivory image of the Virgin Mary.

It is famed for miracles and draws millions of devotees seeking healing and protection, with Mary holding a rosary and the infant Jesus.

The basilica is located on top of a hill in Manaoag, Pangasinan, under the jurisdiction of the Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan.

The devotion dates back to the early 1600s when the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to a local farmer.

"Manaoag" comes from the Pangasinan word taoag, meaning "to call"—based on the belief that Mary calls to her devotees.

It was canonically affiliated with the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome in 2011.