Man rescued from attempted jump in Isabela

A rescue operation was carried out with assistance from the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

One of the officers approached the man and spoke to him for several minutes, eventually convincing him to step away from the edge, according to police.

The individual, identified only as alias “Alvin,” a resident of Barangay Magsaysay, was later turned over for proper care and monitoring.

Authorities did not disclose further details about the circumstances leading to the incident but urged the public to report similar situations immediately.