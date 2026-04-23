Man rescued from attempted jump in Isabela

A 22-year-old man was rescued after allegedly attempting to jump from Ganano Bridge in Barangay San Antonio on the night of 20 April, authorities said.
Police said they received a call from a concerned citizen at around 10 p.m. reporting a man threatening to leap from the bridge. Responding officers from the Alicia Police Station arrived at the scene and found the individual already in a critical position.
A rescue operation was carried out with assistance from the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
One of the officers approached the man and spoke to him for several minutes, eventually convincing him to step away from the edge, according to police.
The individual, identified only as alias “Alvin,” a resident of Barangay Magsaysay, was later turned over for proper care and monitoring.
Authorities did not disclose further details about the circumstances leading to the incident but urged the public to report similar situations immediately.