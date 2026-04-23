Landfill, land grab; burning questions

For nearly two decades, Philippine Ecology Systems Corp. (PhilEco) managed the Navotas Sanitary Landfill (NSLF), a 40-hectare Category 4 facility serving Metro Manila’s waste disposal needs.

During PhilEco’s entire tenure, no fire-related incidents were recorded at the site, a testament to its operational protocols, waste management practices, and compliance with environmental standards.

This record ended after San Miguel Aerocity Inc. (SMAI), a subsidiary of San Miguel Corp. (SMC), took over the property through a court-backed expropriation.

On 13 February 2026, following a notice to vacate issued by the Regional Trial Court of Navotas, PhilEco was removed from the site.

Events leading to the fire suggest a pattern in which corporate interests allegedly leveraged state mechanisms for private gain.

The expropriation was invoked for “public use,” although the project appears tied to SMAI’s airport-related road network. Court processes and enforcement enabled the takeover, overriding the operator’s environmental obligations and warnings.