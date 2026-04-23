Kitty Duterte cites ‘Invictus’ after ICC ruling

To describe the former president’s state of mind, she quoted lines from William Ernest Henley’s poem.

She emphasized the verses, “I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul,” and noted that his head is “bloodied but unbowed.” She added that while his physical body might be growing frail, his spirit remains as strong as ever and completely intact.

The statement followed the ICC Appeals Chamber’s decision affirming the court’s jurisdiction to investigate Duterte’s deadly war on drugs campaign, allowing the legal proceedings against him to move forward. She explicitly declined to answer questions from the press regarding other controversies, including recent allegations made by former senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

“I will not be answering any questions for today, but I will be relaying a message,” she said.

Addressing her father’s critics, Kitty warned that his political influence would not end with his physical decline or potential incarceration.

“Do not be fools and think he will die with his body,” she said. “He burns in the bluest of blue through Congressman Pulong Duterte, Vice President Sara Duterte, Mayor Baste Duterte, and through me, who is nobody yet—just his Kitty.”

Declaring that millions of Filipinos still support the former president, she said his legacy would outlast the ICC proceedings.

“His immortality will be seen in the minds and in the hearts of every Filipino he has saved,” she said.