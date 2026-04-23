J Ten Equities buys more Raslag shares for P165M

Since the transaction was done between two major shareholders, Raslag assured that it would not change the number of shares available to the public.

In February, Raslag completed its acquisition of PHESI Holdings Corp., the controlling owner of Philippine Hybrid Energy Systems, Inc. (PHESI), in a joint deal with Verdant Philippines Alpha Pte. Ltd., marking its entry into wind energy.

PHESI holds service contracts for two wind projects in Oriental Mindoro with a combined capacity of 26 megawatts, both integrated with battery storage systems designed to provide a more stable power supply.

Raslag targets to deliver 1,000 megawatts in capacity by 2035, alongside its ongoing solar expansion projects, including a new facility in Nueva Ecija set to begin operations this year.