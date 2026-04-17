High-yield deposits seen as hedge vs rising inflation

The bank said deposits of at least P1 million can earn up to 8 percent annually, while smaller placements may yield up to 6 percent, significantly higher than traditional savings accounts.

Even after the 20 percent withholding tax on interest earnings, returns may still outpace the BSP’s projected inflation rate, allowing savings to grow in real terms.

Salmon Bank also emphasized deposit security, noting that accounts are insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation for up to P1 million per depositor and are regulated by the BSP.

Established in 1963 as the Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa, Laguna, the institution said it continues to provide accessible banking services while expanding its offerings through technology-driven solutions.

As households navigate rising costs, the bank said disciplined saving and higher-yield instruments can help improve financial resilience.