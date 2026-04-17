High-yield deposits seen as hedge vs rising inflation

As inflation continues to rise, Filipino households are feeling the strain of higher everyday costs, prompting renewed focus on savings that can keep pace with price increases.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has raised its 2026 average inflation forecast to 5.1 percent, driven by global pressures and elevated oil prices. While recent fuel rollbacks offer some relief, the broader impact on goods and services remains.
Financial experts note that inflation can erode the value of savings over time, especially when funds are parked in low-interest accounts.
In response, high-yield time deposits are emerging as an option for savers seeking to preserve purchasing power. Salmon Bank said its time deposit products allow clients to start with as little as P5,000, offering interest rates ranging from 6 percent to 8 percent per annum.
The bank said deposits of at least P1 million can earn up to 8 percent annually, while smaller placements may yield up to 6 percent, significantly higher than traditional savings accounts.
Even after the 20 percent withholding tax on interest earnings, returns may still outpace the BSP’s projected inflation rate, allowing savings to grow in real terms.
Salmon Bank also emphasized deposit security, noting that accounts are insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation for up to P1 million per depositor and are regulated by the BSP.
Established in 1963 as the Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa, Laguna, the institution said it continues to provide accessible banking services while expanding its offerings through technology-driven solutions.
As households navigate rising costs, the bank said disciplined saving and higher-yield instruments can help improve financial resilience.