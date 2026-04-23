House panel eyes 29 April vote on VP impeachment

In its two most recent hearings, the testimonies of the Vice President’s supposed bagman Ramil Madriaga and former senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes, along with documents relating to the alleged ill-gotten wealth of Duterte indicated in her shared Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) with husband Atty. Mans Carpio from 2005 to 2024.

For Luistro, the issue of funds was the most significant, as the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) also revealed that the couple had numerous transactions coming to and from their bank accounts which amounted to billions of pesos throughout the same period.

“What is really significant in the SALN…is not the net worth of P88 million. It is not simply the increase in the amount of net worth. What is significant there is the non-disclosure,” she said.

On Wednesday, 22 April, Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon pointed out that there was inflow and outflow of cash from Duterte and Carpio’s bank accounts between 2019 and 2024 despite the Vice President not declaring any cash on hand and cash deposits within the time frame.

The lack of input could warrant a finding of betrayal of public trust, an issue that Luistro had previously said was one of the impeachables offenses under the Constitution.