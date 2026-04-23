Faster rail build seen after 345 expropriations

Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez said Thursday that the development advances land acquisition along the Clark–Malolos corridor for the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) and for critical sites of the Metro Manila Subway Project (MMSP).

Acceleration of right-of-way and site acquisition

“With this partnership with the OSG, right-of-way and site acquisition for the DoTr’s big-ticket projects will be further accelerated. We need to fast-track this so construction of transport projects can proceed and passengers can start benefiting from them,” Lopez said.

Since March 2025, right-of-way acquisition for the NSCR North section has jumped from 7.59 percent to 65.5 percent, reflecting accelerated progress over the past year.

Transportation Assistant Secretary for Right-of-Way and Site Acquisition IC Calaguas, on the other hand, said the finalized pleadings cover key parcels needed for flagship rail projects.