Of trains, pains and promises

“I will have myself run over by a train if the LRT-1 extension to Cavite is not completed within my term.” The line, delivered with bravado and impatience, came from a late President who seemed certain the government machinery would move fast enough to spare him the embarrassment of breaking that promise.

History, as it often does with infrastructure in this country, had other plans.

A decade later, the Philippines finds itself staring at another railway promise that has yet to arrive: the North–South Commuter Railway (NSCR), billed as the most ambitious rail modernization project in the nation’s history and meant to restore a transportation backbone that once connected large parts of Luzon.

The old Philippine National Railways (PNR) line ceased operations in 2024, precisely to make way for the NSCR. Its lineage stretched back to the Manila–Dagupan railway, which began operating in 1892.

Built by the Manila Railway Company under British engineer Charles Swift, the line carries one of those curious footnotes of Philippine history: Swift was the husband of Leonor Rivera, the long-time love of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal.

From that beginning, a rail network eventually stretched some 800 kilometers from La Union to Bicol.