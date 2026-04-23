Ex-agri chief backs Uy, slams ‘black propaganda’ claim

Some transactions allegedly involved deposits to bank accounts reportedly linked to the Duterte family, with one individual described during the hearing as a businessman suspected of involvement in illegal drug activities. Uy was later mentioned in connection with the alleged transactions.

Piñol said he could not confirm the allegations or comment on the reported transactions.

“I could not make any comment on the alleged financial transactions between Sammy and the Dutertes because I have no knowledge if it really ever happened,” he said.

Instead, Piñol vouched for Uy’s character, describing him as a longtime friend of former president Rodrigo Duterte even before he entered politics and as a member of a long-established Filipino-Chinese family in Davao City.

Piñol also recalled that Uy had previously defended him when he faced allegations of corruption during his tenure as agriculture secretary.

According to Piñol, Uy told Duterte that the accusations against him were untrue. He added that he was later cleared by the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission after a seven-month lifestyle check.

The House Committee on Justice is expected to determine whether the impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte are sufficient in form and substance on 29 April.