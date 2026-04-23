Evidence that ex-Senator Revilla received cash, unconvincing — lawyer

Both individuals submitted their sworn testimonies where they claimed to have delivered boxes of cash to Revilla’s residence in White House Compound in Quezon City.

Engr. Vergel Nino Garcia and Engr. Francisco Dela Fuente’s statements were said to be in corroboration with the earlier testimonies of Bernardo.

Balisi pointed out that the affidavits of the witnesses were only supported by each of their respective recollections of events and lacked other supporting documentary evidence such as images.

Prior to the presentation and cross-examination of Garcia and Dela Fuente, the lawyer had attempted to dismiss both individuals altogether as they claimed that the claims were only focused on projects that occurred within the National Capital Region.

To recall, Revilla and his co-accused are being tried for involvement in a P92.8-million ghost project located in Pandi, Bulacan that was observed to lack any form of structure during a site inspection by the anti-graft court.

Due to the supposed lack of proper evidence, Balisi reiterated that there was no clear link between his client and the project which had the contract ID of 25cc0299.

“Hindi naman malakas ang ebidensya, in fact, our position has always been: Wala naman ebidensyang nag-uugnay sakanya sa project na to,” he said.

(The evidence is not strong, in fact, our position has always been: There is no evidence linking him to this project)

For the final day of the bail proceedings, Bernardo, who was ruled out of this Thursday’s proceedings due to an illness, and Engr. Gerard Opulencia will be taking the stand.