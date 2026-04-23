DSWD releases P3.2-M aid to OFWs hit by Middle East crisis

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has extended more than P3.2 million in financial assistance to repatriated overseas Filipino workers affected by the Middle East crisis.
As of 23 April, the agency has assisted 3,260 OFWs in the Gulf region, with 609 repatriates receiving a total of P3,209,000 in financial aid to help them restart their lives in their home provinces.
“The DSWD has extended psychosocial first aid, financial assistance, livelihood support, and medical aid to help returning OFWs,” said Assistant Secretary Ada Colico.
The agency said the assistance is part of the government’s Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport framework, which aims to provide a coordinated response to sectors affected by the crisis.
Following the provision of psychosocial first aid, 2,851 returning OFWs were assisted upon arrival in the Philippines, while 409 stranded workers also received similar support.
Under the Sustainable Livelihood Program, five repatriated OFWs received livelihood assistance worth P20,000 each.
The DSWD also extended P300,000 in medical assistance to one OFW.
Colico said the agency is coordinating with the Department of Migrant Workers and other government offices to ensure the safe and orderly reintegration of returning workers.