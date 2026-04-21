Gov’t releases P238B for Mideast fallout

The amount is broken down into P125.1 billion in allotments, P37.5 billion in obligations, and P30.01 billion in disbursements under fiscal management and budget execution.

She said the funding was discussed during the fourth meeting of the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport (UPLIFT).

Castro said the Department of Migrant Workers reported that 24,521 out of 36,813 overseas Filipino workers who requested assistance have already been aided.

As of 10 April, 4,136 overseas Filipino workers and 1,300 dependents have returned to the country.

On energy security, the Department of Energy said 1.04 million barrels out of a target of 2 million barrels of fuel have been ordered and confirmed. Of these, 471,000 barrels have been delivered, with current supply averaging 50.31 days as of 10 April.

To support vulnerable sectors, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported that 977,036 public utility vehicle drivers have received assistance under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program as of 19 April.

The Department of Transportation logged 373,039 fuel subsidy beneficiaries, while the TUPAD Tuloy Pasada pilot program has covered 425 drivers in the National Capital Region as of 14 April.

The DSWD said it will shift to digital wallets for the second tranche of cash relief assistance, allowing beneficiaries to receive aid without lining up at payout centers.

“For the second round of cash relief assistance distribution, we will adopt a digital system or the use of electronic wallets. We see this as a more convenient, faster, and more efficient way of delivering services,” DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said.

She added that the digital system will also help reduce administrative and operational costs tied to physical cash distribution.

In ensuring energy stability, the Department of Energy said 22 renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of 1,471 megawatts are being accelerated.

Meanwhile, 86.89 percent compliance was recorded across nearly 665 government entities and 2,933 agencies implementing flexible work arrangements.

Castro also reported that P46.22 billion has been released to fund 1,743 infrastructure projects nationwide, including road and connectivity improvements under the Department of Public Works and Highways.