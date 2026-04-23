DigiPlus Foundation commits P6-M to Red Cross Cavite upgrade

The DigiPlus Foundation has partnered with the Philippine Red Cross to upgrade facilities in Cavite, committing P6 million to strengthen emergency response and health services in the province.
The agreement, formalized through a signing ceremony, marks the first major infrastructure-focused collaboration between the two groups, which previously worked together on blood donation initiatives.
The project falls under the Foundation’s KalusuganPLUS program and aims to enhance emergency response capabilities, improve blood service operations, and boost community resilience in Cavite and nearby areas.
The facility upgrade is expected to expand the Red Cross’ operational capacity, supporting emergency coordination, blood services, volunteer training, and community-based programs.
“At DigiPlus Foundation, we believe that meaningful impact comes from building solutions that last. Through this commitment, we are investing in stronger emergency response, better access to essential services, and more resilient communities,” said Angela Camins-Wieneke, executive director of DigiPlus Foundation.
AB Leisure Exponent Inc. president and DigiPlus Foundation board director Jasper Vicencio said the partnership reflects a shared mission.
“Our partnership with the Philippine Red Cross Cavite Chapter is rooted in a shared purpose—to be there when people need help the most,” Vicencio said.
For the Red Cross, the upgraded facilities are expected to improve preparedness and response operations across the province.
“This support from DigiPlus Foundation is a meaningful contribution to our mission of providing timely and effective humanitarian assistance. With improved facilities, we will be better equipped to respond to emergencies, expand our blood services, and serve more communities across Cavite,” said Gilbert Cesar Remulla, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Philippine Red Cross Cavite Chapter.
Both organizations said they will ensure the project’s implementation is guided by transparency and accountability, with the goal of delivering long-term benefits to communities.