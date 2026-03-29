DigiPlus rebrands CSR arm

“The transition to DigiPlus Foundation is more than a rebranding; it is a declaration of our expanded commitment to the Filipino people,” DigiPlus chairman Eusebio Tanco said.

He added that the company remains focused on sharing its gains through programs that benefit more communities nationwide.

The newly renamed foundation will continue to be supported by DigiPlus’ flagship brands BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and GameZone, while strengthening its initiatives under four pillars: FutureSmart for technology education, KalusuganPlus for healthcare, WishPlus for inclusive empowerment and BayanihanPlus for disaster response and community resilience.

Under FutureSmart, the foundation has rolled out scholarship programs, IT certification training and upskilling initiatives, benefiting more than 6,000 individuals. It also established “PlusCenters” that provide access to learning resources and skills training.

KalusuganPlus focuses on expanding access to healthcare services, including medical assistance in underserved areas. The program has reached over 900,000 Filipinos, with added efforts on mental health support through the EmbracePlus hotline and community-based training.

Through WishPlus, the foundation has granted nearly 10,000 wishes aimed at improving the lives of beneficiaries, while BayanihanPlus has extended aid to more than 176,000 individuals affected by disasters nationwide.

Overall, DigiPlus said its programs have reached more than one million Filipinos through partnerships with local government units in Mega Manila, Cebu, Zamboanga and Masbate, as well as national agencies such as the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The company said the rebranding aligns its social initiatives with national development goals while reinforcing its long-term commitment to nation-building.