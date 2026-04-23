‘Clean’ beneficiary list demanded

“We need to verify and validate. First, are these real individuals? Second, are they legitimate drivers?” Gatchalian said, explaining why e-wallets are not currently the primary tool for this distribution.

Gatchalian clarified that the DSWD does not generate the beneficiary lists itself; instead, it relies on data submitted by the TNCs. However, he characterized the submissions received so far as unreliable.

“The DSWD operates on the premise that to ensure proper payout, there must be a clean list,” Gatchalian said. “Unfortunately, the lists being submitted to us by TNCs are junk lists.”