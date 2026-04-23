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‘Clean’ beneficiary list demanded

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian held a press conference at DSWD New Press Center, 23 April, to discuss current challenges about the cash relief assistance (CRA) payout of the agency for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers in Metro Manila. The DSWD official noted that an e-wallet platform is not an ideal mode to distribute cash assistance considering name duplication. The agency, however, will consider digital systems only if there is a clean list of PUV drivers. (Photo by: Sean Magbanua)
DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian held a press conference at DSWD New Press Center, 23 April, to discuss current challenges about the cash relief assistance (CRA) payout of the agency for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers in Metro Manila. The DSWD official noted that an e-wallet platform is not an ideal mode to distribute cash assistance considering name duplication. The agency, however, will consider digital systems only if there is a clean list of PUV drivers. (Photo by: Sean Magbanua)
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The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said Thursday it is open to using e-wallets for distributing cash relief, but only if transport companies provide a verified and “clean” list of legitimate drivers.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian stressed that while the agency is not opposed to digital platforms — noting that programs like the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) already use them — the current data provided by transport network companies (TNCs) is insufficient.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian held a press conference at DSWD New Press Center, 23 April, to discuss current challenges about the cash relief assistance (CRA) payout of the agency for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers in Metro Manila. The DSWD official noted that an e-wallet platform is not an ideal mode to distribute cash assistance considering name duplication. The agency, however, will consider digital systems only if there is a clean list of PUV drivers. (Photo by: Sean Magbanua)
DSWD eyes e-wallet aid pending clean driver list

“We need to verify and validate. First, are these real individuals? Second, are they legitimate drivers?” Gatchalian said, explaining why e-wallets are not currently the primary tool for this distribution.

Gatchalian clarified that the DSWD does not generate the beneficiary lists itself; instead, it relies on data submitted by the TNCs. However, he characterized the submissions received so far as unreliable.

“The DSWD operates on the premise that to ensure proper payout, there must be a clean list,” Gatchalian said. “Unfortunately, the lists being submitted to us by TNCs are junk lists.”

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian held a press conference at DSWD New Press Center, 23 April, to discuss current challenges about the cash relief assistance (CRA) payout of the agency for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers in Metro Manila. The DSWD official noted that an e-wallet platform is not an ideal mode to distribute cash assistance considering name duplication. The agency, however, will consider digital systems only if there is a clean list of PUV drivers. (Photo by: Sean Magbanua)
Data flaws stall driver aid rollout — DSWD
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian
beneficiary list

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