Chinabank builds off record year with strong first quarter performance

China Banking Corp. (Chinabank) reported a P6.8-billion net income in the first quarter of 2026, up 4 percent year-on-year, supported by sustained growth in its core banking operations.

In a Thursday disclosure to the stock exchange, the bank said the performance translated to a return on equity (RoE) of 14.2 percent and a return on assets (RoA) of 1.5 percent, among the highest in the industry, underscoring the bank’s continued profitability despite a challenging operating environment.