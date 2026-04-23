Cebu urged: Align climate plans amid rising risks

“We do not lack plans. We lack alignment. If conditions are changing, our path to development cannot remain the same,” Borje said. “When systems align, risk is reduced before it becomes loss.”

He added that climate risks are now interconnected across sectors, making integrated planning more urgent.

“We are no longer dealing with isolated hazards, but with risks that move across systems,” he said.

The summit also highlighted inclusive and community-based approaches. Cebu Disability-Inclusive DRR convenor Corazon B. Clarin stressed that persons with disabilities must be fully integrated into climate action.