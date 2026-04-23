CCC pushes alignment of climate plans in Cebu

“We do not lack plans. We lack alignment. If conditions are changing, our path to development cannot remain the same. When systems align, risk is reduced before it becomes loss,” Borje said.

He added that climate risks are becoming more interconnected across sectors.

Cebu Governor Pamela S. Baricuatro highlighted the changing nature of weather patterns and their impact on communities.

“The challenges are changing… what used to be a simple downpour can now mean flooding, disruption, and danger,” Baricuatro said.

Speakers also stressed the need for inclusive climate action. Corazon Clarin of a disability-inclusive disaster initiative said persons with disabilities must be fully integrated into climate planning.

Alberto S. Uy underscored the moral urgency of climate action, calling for concrete steps to address the “cry of the poor” and the environment.

Cebu continues to face overlapping risks, including flooding in urban areas, landslides in upland communities, and drought affecting water supply and agriculture.

The summit, organized by the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, gathered government agencies, local officials, civil society groups, academe, and private sector representatives to strengthen coordination and resilience efforts.