Cast in bronze: PLDT pips Farm Fresh, makes podium finish

The High Speed Hitters turned up the dial in the fifth set, blasting a decisive run to leave Farm Fresh wanting in a thrilling 25-14, 21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-5, Game 2 win for a sweep of the PVL All-Filipino Conference battle for third series Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“It’s a very difficult (conference). We may have fallen short of our main goal of reaching the finals but I commend my players for fighting to get this (bronze),” said PLDT coach Rald Ricafort about the team’s first podium finish in an all-local tournament.

“We’re still thankful. It’s still a milestone for us to take third this time. What we’ve been doing is never easy. At least we still bagged bronze,” he added.

Overall, the High Speed Hitters had a fruitful season, winning back-to-back titles in the inaugural PVL on Tour and the Invitationals via an incredible sweep of both tournaments.

Savi Davison fired 19 of her 20 points off attacks and added 10 digs for the High Speed Hitters, who got their first-ever third-place finish after falling short in their first three attempts since joining the league in 2021.

“I think we were all on the same page coming out of the gate. The fourth set was kinda a struggle for us so we really wanted to show that we were capable and just the trust that we had in each other on the court and the way that we play together I think,” said Davison, who was in a jovial mood as the club heads on to a much-deserved rest after a long and exhausting season.