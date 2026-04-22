BRONZE BECKONS: Davison drops 33, puts PLDT on brink of podium finish

Game 2 of the best-of-three bronze medal contest series in on Thursday at the same venue.

“I think we’ve had a pretty tough journey leading up to the playoffs. So, we really came into this game really wanting it. You know, really wanting to redeem ourselves,” said Davison in the morale-boosting win that somehow eased the pain of PLDT missing the finals following a disappointing round-robin semifinal run despite being the top-seeded squad.

Davison pumped in 33 points, highlighted by a 30-of-78 attacking clip to pace the High Speed Hitters, who also relied on their solid net defense with 13 kill blocks in the two-hour, 31-minute encounter.

Kim Kianna Dy added 16 markers on 12 kills, three kill blocks and an ace, Mika Reyes had 13 points while Alleiah Malaluan chipped in a triple-double of 11 points, 12 digs and 21 excellent receptions.

Majoy Baron tallied four kill blocks in a 10-point production while Kim Fajardo dished out 36 excellent sets to help PLDT convert 71 spike points.

The High Speed Hitters had to work it out in the fifth set after squandering two match points in the fourth frame.

Dy tied the fifth set at 10 before Davison scored three straight points on two kill blocks and a hit. Dy pushed PLDT at match point with an easy hit off a Foxies misreception.

A Jovie Prado service error momentarily delayed the High Speed Hitters’ impending victory before Davison’s finishing blow.

“It’s very difficult (playing Farm Fresh). Nothing’s easy, even from the previous games. Credit to Farm Fresh, to coach Koji (Tsuzurabara) and their players. They really wanted to win also and playing without pressure since they’ve already reached their goal to get into the semis,” PLDT head coach Rald Ricafort said.

“For our part, we’re just happy we pulled this through despite the difficulties and challenges.”

The High Speed Hitters built a 21-16 lead in the fourth set and looked headed to a four-set win but Farm Fresh refused to fold that easily.

Led by Trisha Tubu’s red-hot spiking, the Foxies ignited an 8-2 run to reach set point, 24-23. Davison and Baron answered with back-to-back points for match point, 25-24.

Tubu tied it again before Baron put PLDT back on match point, 26-25.

Tubu evened the set before Malaluan committed a costly attack error, followed by a Ces Molina hit to force a decider.

Tubu finished with 30 points on 27 kills and three kill blocks while Molina got 15 markers for the Foxies. Royse Tubino and Mylene Paat came off the bench to add nine markers each.