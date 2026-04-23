Bernardo aide unknowingly delivered boxes of cash to Revilla, other execs

Asked by the justices presiding the hearing why he had never thought of asking what was contained in the boxes he distributed, the engineer mentioned that the former DPWH exec would become agitated whenever his instructions were not followed.

He also expressed that he would not have carried out the deliveries had he known that large sums of money were within the boxes.

One of the mentioned deliveries in his submitted affidavit was a delivery made to the residence of Revilla at the White House Compound last February 2025 for an amount of ₱250 million.

Aside from the former senator, he claimed to have shipped funds to Senator Jinggoy Estrada, former Department of Education (DepEd) Usec. Trygve Olaivar, DPWH Usec. Cathy Cabral, and the aide of Makati Mayor Nancy Binay, Carleen Villa.

However, as both the defense and judges pointed out, Garcia had no proof of such deliveries besides his own and supervisors statements.

Bernardo Testimony

On the matter of Bernardo, the former DPWH exec turned state witness was also scheduled to testify before the anti-graft court.

However, he was subsequently taken off of the list of witnesses as it was found that he was severely ill and unable to attend the proceeding.

Based on the statement of Sandiganbayan’s resident doctor, Bernardo was very cooperative and was willing to be examined.

As such, the court ordered for the witness to take the stand in its following hearing on 24 April as he may otherwise be cited in contempt if found that he merely faked his illness.

The prosecution, on the other hand, decried that the decision was unfair for both the witness and their counsel.

Associate Justice Karl Miranda was quick to point out that the court was just holding onto its integrity and reputation in the ongoing hearing, particularly since Bernardo had long been slated to relay his testimony.