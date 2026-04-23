Ariana Grande, Swarovski present second collaboration collection

Following a sold-out first collaboration collection last year, Swarovski unveils its second creative collaboration with pop icon and global brand ambassador Ariana Grande in the Philippines this month.
Co-created by Ariana and Swarovski global creative director Giovanna Engelbert, the new Ariana Grande x Swarovski Capsule collection is an ode to nature and its inspiration for self-expression.
”I’m so thankful to Giovanna and Swarovski, for this beautiful collaboration,” Ariana says in a statement. “This capsule is inspired by nature and the magic that exists everywhere around us on this extraordinary planet! We wanted to design a collection that brings a bit more color, wonder and playfulness into our everyday lives, as well as reminds us to appreciate the beauty that constantly surrounds us. I’m so excited for you all to enjoy it!”
“This capsule is a world Ariana and I created together. After last year’s collection, which was more timeless and classic, this one moves fully into her dreamy, magical universe. The fantasy‑garden imagery and the inspiration of the Aurora Borealis, with its shifting light and iridescent colors, are translated into the jewelry through crystal play, delicate pearls, and refined craftsmanship. It’s about emotion, transformation, and magic, grounded in Swarovski’s savoir‑faire — and it’s always such a joy to work with her,” Engelbert says in the same statement.
Set in the fantasy world of “Ariana’s Garden,” the new global brand campaign evokes the feeling of pure poetic wonder. Ariana radiates star power and confidence in the bold and joyful visuals, captured by longtime collaborators Mert and Marcus.
The 29-piece collection is infused with Ariana’s ethereal spirit and her distinctive personal style, brought to life by Swarovski’s signature savoir-faire. Like the first collection, pearls still embellish the second collection, but this time, more rainbow-hued stones and delicate crystal cuts and mixed-metal settings, while crystal butterflies adorn brooches, hair accessories and figurines.
Literal and abstract interpretations of dragonflies and flowers unite in a glittering celebration of nature’s magic. Among the pieces de resistance are mismatched earrings, earrings and necklace sets, and necklaces with different lengths that can be layered together — ideal as all-occasion accessories or gifts for special occasions such as graduation and the upcoming Mother’s Day.
More than just a fashion statement, the new nature-themed collection embodies Swarovski’s heritage of responsible relationship with people and the planet. Today, its legacy is rooted in sustainability measures across the value chain, with an emphasis on circular innovation, championing diversity, inclusion and self-expression, and in the philanthropic work of the Swarovski Foundation, which supports charitable organizations bringing positive environmental and social impact.