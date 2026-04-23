Ariana Grande, Swarovski present second collaboration collection

”I’m so thankful to Giovanna and Swarovski, for this beautiful collaboration,” Ariana says in a statement. “This capsule is inspired by nature and the magic that exists everywhere around us on this extraordinary planet! We wanted to design a collection that brings a bit more color, wonder and playfulness into our everyday lives, as well as reminds us to appreciate the beauty that constantly surrounds us. I’m so excited for you all to enjoy it!”

“This capsule is a world Ariana and I created together. After last year’s collection, which was more timeless and classic, this one moves fully into her dreamy, magical universe. The fantasy‑garden imagery and the inspiration of the Aurora Borealis, with its shifting light and iridescent colors, are translated into the jewelry through crystal play, delicate pearls, and refined craftsmanship. It’s about emotion, transformation, and magic, grounded in Swarovski’s savoir‑faire — and it’s always such a joy to work with her,” Engelbert says in the same statement.