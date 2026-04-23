Alex thrilled to be with brightest stars

A few days later, Eala made a good start to her Madrid Open campaign after pulling off a 6-3, 6-3 sweep over Russian qualifier Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to advance to the Round of 64.

She is set to face world No. 21 Elise Mertens of Belgium in the Last 64 on Friday, with the time yet to be announced.

“To see those people firsthand — and sometimes I think when you see your idols and you see these athletes and you’re able to see them in person, it reminds you, ‘wow, they’re people, and they’re real,’” Eala told Tennis Channel.

“Nadia Comaneci — oh my goodness — her Lifetime Award speech, I was so touched. Eileen Gu, Novak Djokovic, Simone Biles. I was just like, everywhere you look there are stars, and everywhere you look there are people who have made waves, touched lives, and inspired so many.”