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Young Americans try digital detox

Young Americans try digital detox
PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Ben STANSALL / AFP
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WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — In March, a group of 20- and 30-somethings in the United States capital swapped their smartphones for basic flip phones and embarked on a one-month digital detox, part of an emerging movement of young Americans seeking to break free from the harmful effects of social media.

The Month Offline challenge organized by a small startup with support from a local community group facilitate on university campuses weeks-long social media diets and screen-free evenings among friends.

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According to a YouGov poll conducted last year, more than two-thirds of people aged 18 to 29 would like to reduce their screen time.

Going smartphone-free even for a couple of weeks leads to “better well-being and improved ability to sustain attention,” said Kostadin Kushlev, a psychology researcher at Georgetown University.

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