Young Americans try digital detox

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — In March, a group of 20- and 30-somethings in the United States capital swapped their smartphones for basic flip phones and embarked on a one-month digital detox, part of an emerging movement of young Americans seeking to break free from the harmful effects of social media.

The Month Offline challenge organized by a small startup with support from a local community group facilitate on university campuses weeks-long social media diets and screen-free evenings among friends.