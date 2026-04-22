Young Americans try digital detox

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — In March, a group of 20- and 30-somethings in the United States capital swapped their smartphones for basic flip phones and embarked on a one-month digital detox, part of an emerging movement of young Americans seeking to break free from the harmful effects of social media.
The Month Offline challenge organized by a small startup with support from a local community group facilitate on university campuses weeks-long social media diets and screen-free evenings among friends.
According to a YouGov poll conducted last year, more than two-thirds of people aged 18 to 29 would like to reduce their screen time.
Going smartphone-free even for a couple of weeks leads to “better well-being and improved ability to sustain attention,” said Kostadin Kushlev, a psychology researcher at Georgetown University.