Austria to ban social media for children under 14

The country of 9.2 million hopes to be able to present the new law "as early as this summer" so it can enter into force "as quickly as possible," he said.

Babler said Austria will target platforms using "algorithms that create addiction, generate profits and have harmful effects".

Babler said children were "left to their own devices in a world where they are confronted, for example, with unrealistic beauty ideals, the glorification of violence, disinformation, and where they are also manipulated."

But he said there was still no consensus among the three parties in the ruling coalition regarding the verification method that will be put in place.

A three-week "no mobile phone" experiment, led by the education ministry and involving 72,000 pupils and their families, has just ended in Austria.

"The feedback we have is that this has been a kind of withdrawal experience for the pupils and that they are aware of the harmful effects of their excessive consumption," Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr told the news conference.

In addition to the ban itself, the Austrian government plans to introduce a new compulsory subject in schools called "Media and Democracy," intended to help pupils distinguish truth from falsehood and recognise anti-democratic attempts at influence.

The far-right FPÖ party, which came first in the 2024 legislative elections without managing to form a government, denounced the move as a "frontal assault on freedom of expression".

"Now that critical voices, alternative media and patriotic forces are gaining reach on social networks, they suddenly want to impose bans and censorship measures," FPÖ MP Katayun Pracher-Hilander said.

Several European Union countries have announced their intention to introduce a digital age of majority for social networks, such as France, Spain and Denmark, while others are actively considering it.

In the United States, Meta and Google were found liable on Wednesday for contributing to a teenage girl’s depression via Instagram and YouTube by a Los Angeles civil court, which also ruled that the two California giants were responsible for not sufficiently warning young users about the risks of overconsumption, even though they were aware of this danger.

On Tuesday, a jury in Santa Fe in the United States found Meta liable for endangering underage users of Facebook and Instagram.