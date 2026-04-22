Wanted murder suspect finally falls

According to authorities, Custodio confessed to the 15 October 2025, slaying of Miguel Ibarra in Caloocan City. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. along Lupa Street in Barangay 32, Maypajo.

Custodio told investigators he killed Ibarra after discovering the victim was in a relationship with his former live-in partner. The suspect admitted to the shooting, telling police he acted out of jealousy and “went out of his mind.”

Following the incident, Custodio fled to Zambales, where he remained until police traced his location this week.

The suspect faces murder charges filed by the victim’s relatives. The court has recommended no bail for his temporary liberty.

Custodio is scheduled to appear before Presiding Judge Rodrigo Flores Pascua Jr. of Caloocan Regional Trial Court Branch 122 for further legal proceedings.