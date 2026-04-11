Suspect in Bulacan village exec slay nabbed in Cavite

He is implicated in the October 2024 ambush that killed Ramil Capistrano, Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) president of Bulacan, and his driver, Shedrick Toribio, in Barangay Ligas, Malolos City.

Reports said the suspect attempted to escape on a motorcycle but collided with a pursuing police vehicle, leading to his immediate arrest.

The operation was carried out by joint teams from the Bulacan Police Provincial Office and PRO3 units, in coordination with Cavite police.

No place to hide

PRO3 Director Jess B. Mendez stressed that the law will always catch up with fugitives.

“Walang puwang ang pagtatago sa batas. We will relentlessly pursue those involved in heinous crimes until they are held accountable,” Mendez said in a statement.

He assured the public of sustained manhunt operations to ensure swift justice and safer communities.