Trial inevitable

Their resignation, in fact, provides the context for last week’s dogfight of undisguised insults between Senator Panfilo Lacson and Duterte lawyer Salvador Panelo.

Out of the blue, former Palace spokesman Panelo casually described Lacson as a pusakal (street cat) for his likely vote to convict the Veep. Panelo similarly described Senators Vicente Sotto, Risa Hontiveros, and Francis Pangilinan with the same colorful epithet.

Bristling at the insult, Lacson retorted that Panelo was “ungas” (dumb), a butiki (lizard), and called his remark “nonsensical.”

Far more revealing to us that the Veep’s camp is actually preparing for trial was Lacson’s remark that “we haven’t reached the trial stage, why is he (Panelo) preempting us and calling us pusakal?

Lacson’s emphasis on the word “preempting,” in effect, indicated that it is a matter of time before the House impeachment hearings will lead to a case in the Senate.

Coincidentally, amid the prospect of a Senate impeachment trial within the year is the marked public support for it.

An OCTA Research Survey last week showed that 69 percent of adult Filipinos believe the Veep should face trial in the Senate, with even respondents in the Veep’s political bulwark of Mindanao posting a 61-percent approval of a trial.

What the public thinks, however, isn’t the whole story. This time again, the Veep huffed to the Supreme Court to block the impeachment proceedings in the House, the second brought against her.

But this time around, the High Court did not rescue the Veep from Congress. Observers say the High Court is not likely to intervene further for the Veep in the coming days or months.

At any rate, a showdown of aligned political forces in the Senate impeachment trial is now in everyone’s sights, with Panelo’s tirade last week seen as the start of the predicted fireworks.