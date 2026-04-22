Taxi drivers split over P10 fare hike

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Local taxi drivers here have expressed mixed reactions to the approved P10 fare increase, saying it helps offset rising fuel costs but also leads to disputes with passengers due to delayed meter adjustments.
Fuel prices in the region currently average P62.55 per liter for gasoline and P59.30 per liter for diesel, placing continued pressure on transport operators.
While the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has approved the additional charge, taxi meters still need to be recalibrated — a process that requires time and fees and temporarily takes units out of service. As a result, the new fare is not yet reflected in meters or receipts, causing confusion among commuters.
The LTFRB-10 has advised drivers to present the official fare matrix as proof of the approved increase. However, drivers said this is often insufficient to avoid disagreements.