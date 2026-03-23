1.8K cops deployed for NorMin ‘transport holiday’

The deployment includes checkpoints and mobile patrols to monitor local fuel costs in coordination with the Department of Energy.

Police are also working with the Land Transportation Office, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, and local government units to monitor unauthorized fare increases.

In Cagayan de Oro, the City Council’s committee on transportation has approved a P2 fare increase for “motorelas” — the city’s distinctive motorized tricycles.

While drivers originally sought a P3 adjustment, the committee settled on a lower amount. Under the approved tiered scheme, the base fare is set at P10 when fuel prices range from P65 to P75 per liter. The fare rises to P12 when fuel reaches P76 to P85 and P13 if prices climb to the P86 to P95 range.

Committee chair Councilor Eric Salcedo noted that current fuel prices in the area have already hit the P100 per liter mark.

Drivers cannot implement the new rates immediately. The increase remains pending final approval from the full City Council and the Office of the City Mayor, which must issue an official fare matrix before the changes take effect.