Sinner hot on French Open

Next he turns his attentions to the 1000-level event in Madrid as the clay-court season ramps up towards the only Grand Slam tournament Sinner has not yet won — Roland Garros, which will run from 24 May to 7 June.

“I never played very well here, so let’s see how it goes this year,” Sinner, who has never got past the quarterfinal stage in the Spanish capital, told reporters the day before the Madrid Open begins.

“I’m trying to improve as a player and here might be one of the most challenging ones because of certain things (altitude and wind).”

Despite being heavily favoured to pick up a fifth consecutive Masters title, Sinner revealed that for him “the most important is Roland Garros.”