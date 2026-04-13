Back on top: Sinner sinks Alcaraz, regains world No. 1

The 24-year-old Sinner joins Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as only the third player to win four successive ATP 1000 titles. He also triumphed in Paris at the end of last season.

"We came here trying to get as many matches as possible, getting good feedback before other big tournaments coming up. Today was a high level from both of us," Sinner said.

"It was a bit windy, a bit breezy. Different conditions from what the tournament has brought. The result is amazing.”

"Getting back to No.1 means a lot for me... I am very happy to win a big title on this surface, I haven't done it before."

It was the first meeting between Sinner and Alcaraz since the Italian prevailed at the ATP Finals in November.

Sinner, who is now 7-10 in his career against Alcaraz, will return to the top of the rankings on Monday.

He has won his last 17 matches and becomes the first man since Djokovic in 2015 to win the first three ATP 1000 titles of the season.

"It is impressive what you are achieving right now," Alcaraz said to Sinner during the trophy ceremony. "Just one man had won the 'Sunshine Double' and Monte Carlo and you are the second."

Alcaraz had won his past 17 matches on clay, dating back to last season when he lifted titles in Rome and at Roland Garros.

He admitted Sinner performed better when it mattered most on Sunday.

"I would say that the important moments, the important points, I didn't play well. I think I had so much opportunities in the match that I didn't take," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz jumped out to a 2-0 lead when Sinner pushed a forehand long in blustery conditions, but the Italian broke back in the following game as he gradually found his rhythm.

The Spaniard fought off a break point in the fifth game and three more at 4-4, but Sinner's greater consistency paid off in the tie-break, which he secured when Alcaraz hit a double fault down set point.

Alcaraz won a sensational rally to break Sinner's serve early in the second set, but the second seed continued to pile pressure on his opponent and rallied from 3-1 down, taking the last five games to clinch the biggest clay-court title of his career.

"It was an incredible week," said Sinner, pleased with the smooth transition he made from hard courts.

"I am surprised in a very good way. I guess I still need a little bit of time to realize what happened."

Sinner has hinted he might skip the Madrid Open, where he has no points to defend after missing last year's tournament while serving a three-month doping ban, to focus on his main goal of winning the French Open.