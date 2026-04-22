SC tells BBM: Respond to drug test plea

The SC, however, clarified that it had not given the petition due course.

“The Court, without necessarily giving due course to the petition, has directed the respondents to comment within a non-extendable period of 10 days,” it said.

The case, G.R. No. E-05860, was filed by former House speaker Pantaleon Alvarez along with Virgilio Garcia, Juan Raña and Raymundo Junia.

The petition for a writ of mandamus asked the SC to direct Marcos to submit to a comprehensive medical evaluation, including a hair follicle drug test, and to publicly disclose the results.

The petitioners argued that a public assurance of the President’s physical and mental fitness is necessary to maintain the people’s trust in the government and ensure the proper exercise of executive power.

Health slipping?

They cited what they described as signs of a “worsening health condition,” including the President’s alleged inability to effectively respond to the socioeconomic effects of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“Any reasonable doubt as to the President’s capacity undermines public trust, weakens democratic institutions, and poses a serious risk to national stability,” the petition read.

The filing also referenced unverified allegations of illegal drug use earlier made by Senator Imee Marcos, the President’s sister, though no supporting evidence was attached to substantiate the claims.

The President has dismissed speculations about his health.

Recently in Malacañang, he did jumping jacks in a press conference before jogging with reporters to the New Executive Building in an apparent attempt to dispel concerns about his health.

The petitioners, however, argued that the demonstration failed to address the lingering doubts, claiming the President appeared “flustered and out of breath” after his minimal exertion.

The Supreme Court ruling comes on the heels of a separate petition filed by the United People’s Initiative, a group of retired military officers, which also sought the disclosure of any serious illnesses affecting the President and the issuance of regular medical bulletins if his condition impairs his ability to govern.