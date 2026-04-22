QC barangays told: Cut energy, fuel use

“Barangays must act decisively — reducing energy use while continuing to deliver responsive and reliable services to our people,” Belmonte said.

To achieve the reduction, the local government instructed village officials to limit the use of air conditioning and lighting fixtures and to curb the unnecessary use of service vehicles.

Barangays are also tasked with assisting residents in implementing their own conservation measures and promoting city programs that reduce the need for travel.

The conservation effort extends beyond government offices. Under Memorandum Circular No. 7, the city government urged the private sector to adopt similar initiatives to lower costs and manage demand.