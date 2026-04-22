PNP probes P16.12-M cigarette haul

“Abandoning these smuggled goods only means one thing: they are afraid of being identified and arrested. I have full trust and confidence in our investigators to give these criminal elements the nightmares and sleepless nights they deserve,” Nartatez said.

Initial reports from the Malabang Municipal Police Station showed that authorities received a call at 4:47 a.m. about three abandoned trucks parked in a vacant lot in Barangay BPS Village. The vehicles were identified as a white Isuzu Elf, an orange Isuzu Elf, and a maroon Mazda Titan.

Responding officers initially found the trucks loaded with coconuts, but upon further inspection, discovered boxes of cigarettes hidden beneath the cargo.

Recovered items included 90 master cases of Berlin cigarettes and 313 master cases of Cannon cigarettes, with an estimated total value of P16.12 million.

Police said all three vehicles were abandoned without ignition keys and lacked proper documentation.

Authorities noted that the incident adds to growing concerns over the use of remote areas in Mindanao as transit points for illicit tobacco smuggling.

Nartatez said he has directed field units to strengthen coordination with barangay officials and enhance community participation in intelligence gathering.

He emphasized the importance of public cooperation in anti-smuggling operations.