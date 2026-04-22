Phl, US forces hold combat lifesaving training in Tacloban under Balikatan

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the United States Armed Forces (USAF) conducted a combat lifesaving training in Tacloban City as part of the ongoing Exercise Balikatan 41-26.

The three-day Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, scheduled from 20 to 22 April, brings together troops from the Philippine Army’s Artillery Regiment and personnel from the United States Army, sharpening the troops’ battlefield medical skills and confidence to respond effectively to battlefield medical emergencies.

The TCCC training is designed to equip soldiers with critical competencies such as hemorrhage control, airway management, and casualty evacuation under fire. These are the skills considered essential in modern military operations.