Pharma drops packaging supplier over deforestation

It supplied United Kingdom-based Haleon — known for household brands such as Panadol, Sensodyne and Centrum vitamins — with “carbon-neutral” packaging for its China operations.

AFP and investigative newsroom The Gecko Project used satellite imagery, government audit documents, trade data, ship-tracking information and open source material to trace timber from plantations in Indonesia to Asia Symbol factories in China.

Asia Symbol said it had placed the mill supplying the pulp under “enhanced due diligence,” but insisted the material used for packaging supplied to Haleon did not come from plantations linked to deforestation.

It did not provide evidence for how it separated supply chains.

Haleon said its own investigation found no evidence that “deforestation-linked material” entered its supply chain, but it was nonetheless “very concerned.”