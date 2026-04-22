Now, who’s soft?: Hall of Famer Nowitzki defends Euro invasion

Nowitzki’s legacy is that the skilful European big man who can shoot is no longer a novelty, but very much the incarnation of the modern player.

Already towering over adults while coming through the junior ranks, Nowitzki’s long-time coach and mentor Holger Geschwindner told the skinny teenager to focus on fundamental skills rather than bulking up.

“I met Holger, who taught me about shooting and moving on the court. I thought I could shoot a little bit but when we started, he was like ‘You’re doing everything wrong,’” Nowitzki told Agence France-Presse in Berlin.

“We started from scratch, from zero, like I’d never shot before.”

Nowitzki’s iconic one-legged fadeaway, the unguardable move sprinkled through his highlights reels, came directly from those early coaching sessions.

Drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 1998, Nowitzki was traded immediately to the Dallas Mavericks, where he spent his entire 21-year career.

While the groundwork had been laid by European big men like Serbia’s Vlade Divac and fellow German Detlef Schrempf, negative stereotypes still lingered.

“When we came over there late ‘90s, we were tall and we were shooting the ball. That was perceived as soft, but we were skilled.”

Aside from Nowitzki, also inducted in the Hall of Fame are Sue Bird. Celine Dumerc, Hedo Turkoglu, Clarisse Machanguana, Wang Zhizhi, Ismenia Pauchard and coach Ludwik Mietta-Mikolajewicz.