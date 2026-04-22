Myka Romulo joins TRIBUNE

The DAILY TRIBUNE expands its golf coverage with the addition of Myka Romulo as its newest Tribune Golf columnist, bringing a perspective shaped by both sports marketing and hands-on experience in tournament development.
Romulo has a background in marketing and brand building, having worked in product marketing, partnerships and campaign management before transitioning into the sports industry. Her move into golf was driven by a long-standing passion for sports that eventually evolved into a professional career.
She now serves as an executive in the golf space, where she has been involved in organizing tournaments, working with sponsors, and helping develop programs that support the growth of the game from grassroots to elite levels.
Romulo is particularly passionate about advancing women’s sports and is known for engaging in conversations that push the industry forward. For her, sport goes beyond competition — it is about the ecosystem that sustains and grows it.
With her appointment as columnist, Romulo is expected to bring insights on golf development, sponsorship, and the evolving landscape of the sport, adding a fresh voice to the Tribune Golf lineup.
Her column, which will appear fortnightly, debuts on Saturday.