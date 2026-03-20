From grit to greens: Arevalo’s LET rise

This International Women’s Month, her story has taken center stage not only on the leaderboard but also within her community.

On 8 March, she hosted an International Women’s Day event, “Sips and Success,” at her home club, TPC Sugarloaf, sharing the raw and inspiring journey behind her rise — one built on grit, resilience, and belief.

Arevalo’s story is defined by perseverance. She first picked up a golf club at five, setting in motion a journey that would take her across continents.

Speaking at “Sips and Success,” she recalled her pivotal move to the United States.

Despite lacking a standout statistical record at the time, her potential and determination earned her a scholarship to San Jose State University.

There, she became a cornerstone of the Spartans’ success, capturing three individual titles and earning All-American honors. Her collegiate career laid the groundwork for a growing list of achievements, including a team gold medal at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games and a commanding victory at the 2020 Philippine Ladies Open — milestones foreshadowed by her 2017 amateur triumph at the LPGT event at Riviera.

Now in her fifth year as a professional, Arevalo’s ascent to the sport’s top tier has been a steady, disciplined climb.

After honing her game on the Epson Tour and gaining momentum on the LET Access Series, she has secured her place on the Ladies European Tour as a rookie.

The 2026 season marks a demanding global campaign across some of the sport’s most challenging courses. Her May schedule alone includes stops at the Amundi German Masters in Germany (14-17 May), the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco (21-23 May), and the Jabra Ladies Open at the Evian Resort in France (28-30 May).

Despite the intensity of international competition, she remains closely tied to home, with planned appearances on the Philippine Golf Tour later in the year.

Off the course, Arevalo is redefining how fans connect with the game. Through her Instagram, @abegailgolf, she offers a candid, real-time look into the life of a touring professional.

This connection will deepen with the launch of her YouTube channel this June, where she plans to share an unfiltered view of the technical, emotional, and logistical realities of elite golf.

This International Women’s Month, Abby Arevalo’s journey underscores a powerful truth: being “the only one” is not a burden — it is a platform.

From Georgia’s rolling hills to Europe’s storied fairways, she is not only chasing personal excellence but also carving a path for future generations of Filipina athletes with global ambitions.