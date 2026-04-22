"Moulin Rouge" The Musical premieres in Singapore in 2027

Since Moulin Rouge: The Musical first opened on Broadway in 2018, critics have described the show with words like spectacular, extravagant, jaw-dropping, euphoric, Hedonistic, and wild, living up to the magic and majesty of Baz Luhrmann's iconic 2001 film. And now, Asia gets to witness its splendor, as the musical makes it way to the Sands Theatre at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore come February 2027, as part of its first international tour.

A production of Base Entertainment Asia, Moulin Rouge: The Musical draws you into a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory. Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza, performed by a world-class international cast. "The musical has captivated audiences from Broadway to the West End and beyond, and we are thrilled to present its Southeast Asia premiere in Singapore," says Chief Executive Officer of Base Entertainment Asia, Chantal Prudhomme. "Audiences are invited to be swept away by an intoxicating, unapologetically extravagant theatrical experience that has dazzled millions worldwide.”

Considered to be a mash-up, instead of a jukebox, musical, the show features over 70 iconic songs, from the likes of Adele, Katy Perry, Sia, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga, including some of the most memorable ballads and music from the movie.