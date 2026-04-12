MPD halts ordinance penalties amid ‘anti-poor’ concerns

Effective immediately, all units involved in anti-criminality operations, including “Oplan Galugad,” have been ordered to refrain from taking punitive actions against violators of these decorum-based rules.

Instead of arrests or fines, Manila police personnel are directed to issue warnings and conduct information campaigns to emphasize community standards.

Ines said the measure aims to uphold public trust and ensure humane, compassionate policing across the city.

The policy shift in Manila comes as the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported a massive surge in enforcement nationwide.

From 6 to 11 April, the PNP logged 61,549 cases under the Safer Cities Initiative. Drinking and smoking in public topped the list with 18,904 violations, followed by roaming shirtless with 5,894 cases, 5,232 curfew violations by minors, and 1,276 instances of karaoke beyond allowed hours.