Former DILG chief Sarmiento named presidential peace adviser

Former Interior Secretary Mel Senen Sarmiento has been appointed as the Presidential Adviser for Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, bringing a background in local governance and legislative reform to the government’s national unity efforts.

Sarmiento, who previously led the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), takes over the peace portfolio with a track record that includes pivotal work on the Bangsamoro peace process.

During his tenure in the House of Representatives from 2010 to 2015, Sarmiento represented the 1st District of Samar. He was a principal author of House Bill 4994, an early legislative attempt to create a new autonomous entity in Muslim Mindanao.

While that specific bill did not pass, it provided the structural foundation for the Bangsamoro Organic Law, which eventually established the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

His legislative experience extends beyond peace negotiations.

Sarmiento authored or co-authored several national laws, including the Revised Corporation Code and measures strengthening the juvenile justice system and anti-trafficking frameworks.

Government observers say Sarmiento’s appointment signals a governance-heavy approach to reconciliation.

As DILG secretary from 2015 to 2016, he chaired the National Peace and Order Council and served as vice chairman of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

His career began in local politics, where he served three terms as mayor of Calbayog City and acted as secretary general of the League of Cities of the Philippines.

In his new role at the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), Sarmiento is expected to bridge national policy with local implementation.

His mandate includes sustaining the gains of existing peace agreements and coordinating inter-agency efforts to address the root causes of conflict through inclusive development.