Japan opens 2027 MEXT scholarship applications for Filipino students

Filipino students aiming for higher studies in Japan may now apply for the 2027 Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholarship, with the Embassy of Japan opening applications across four academic tracks under its flagship international education program.
The Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines announced that it is now accepting applications for Research, Undergraduate, Specialized Training, and College of Technology categories.
The program offers full support for selected scholars, covering fields ranging from humanities and social sciences to engineering, technology, and vocational studies.
Eligible applicants must be Filipino citizens and meet specific academic and age requirements depending on the category. Research applicants must be under 35 years old and hold a college degree with a viable research proposal, while undergraduate and vocational applicants must be under 25 and have completed high school with strong academic standing.
For research scholars, study duration ranges from two to five years, covering disciplines in social sciences, humanities, and natural sciences. Undergraduate scholars may study for up to five years across broader academic fields.
Specialized Training College applicants may pursue three-year programs in areas such as business, fashion, education, personal care, and technology-related courses. Meanwhile, College of Technology scholars may enroll in four- to four-and-a-half-year programs in engineering fields including mechanical, electrical, information communication, architecture, civil, and maritime engineering.
The Embassy also noted that “the application process for the 2027 Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholarship Program may be subject to change under unavoidable circumstances.”