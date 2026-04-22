Japan opens 2027 MEXT scholarship applications for Filipino students

Filipino students aiming for higher studies in Japan may now apply for the 2027 Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholarship, with the Embassy of Japan opening applications across four academic tracks under its flagship international education program.

The Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines announced that it is now accepting applications for Research, Undergraduate, Specialized Training, and College of Technology categories.

The program offers full support for selected scholars, covering fields ranging from humanities and social sciences to engineering, technology, and vocational studies.