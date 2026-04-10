Manon Bannerman sits out KATSEYE’s Coachella sets

KATSEYE will perform at Coachella 2026 without member Manon Bannerman, as her hiatus from the group continues, according to a statement from HYBE.
In comments confirmed to The Korea Herald on April 9, HYBE said Bannerman will not join the group for their April 10 and 17 Coachella sets, reiterating that she “remains on hiatus.”
Her temporary break was first announced in February, with the agency citing her focus on health and well-being.
At the time, KATSEYE’s management emphasized that the group supported her decision and would continue scheduled activities.
Bannerman later addressed fans on Weverse, saying she was “happy and healthy” and that ongoing conversations with management were positive, while thanking fans for their patience and support.
In a recent NYLON cover interview, Bannerman offered rare insight into internal group dynamics, describing how the members have not always been “on the same page.”
She said the group has learned to balance differing opinions through communication, boundaries, and compromise, adding that members often “pick your battles” for the sake of the group’s shared goals.
She illustrated this with everyday creative disagreements, such as deciding who wears certain outfits, noting that building both friendship and a professional relationship requires give-and-take.
Her comments highlighted the evolving dynamic within the group as they navigate rising global attention.
Bannerman does not appear in KATSEYE’s newly released single “PINKY UP” or its accompanying promotional materials, which dropped ahead of their Coachella debut.