Manon Bannerman sits out KATSEYE’s Coachella sets

KATSEYE will perform at Coachella 2026 without member Manon Bannerman, as her hiatus from the group continues, according to a statement from HYBE.

In comments confirmed to The Korea Herald on April 9, HYBE said Bannerman will not join the group for their April 10 and 17 Coachella sets, reiterating that she “remains on hiatus.”

Her temporary break was first announced in February, with the agency citing her focus on health and well-being.

At the time, KATSEYE’s management emphasized that the group supported her decision and would continue scheduled activities.