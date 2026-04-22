Luistro: VP Duterte’s chair remains empty, room full of people's questions

She further expressed that the continued absence of Duterte would not bar the House members from accomplishing their responsibility, noting that they will simply rely on the evidence to speak for itself.

“Kung ayaw magsalita ng tao, kung ayaw humarap ng bise presidente, hayaan natin na ang mga numero ang mag-kwento. Sa hearing na ito, we shall therefore enter the territory of forensic truth,” she explained.

(If she does not want to speak, if the Vice President does not want to face us, let us let the numbers tell the story. In this hearing, we shall therefore enter the territory of forensic truth)

In its hearing this Wednesday, the committee was set to discuss issues pertaining to the combined Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) of Vice President Sara Duterte and husband Mans Carpio which it obtained from the Office of the Ombudsman.

Former Senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes is also set to testify in the hearing as he was mentioned as a figure in one of the complaints presented before the committee for his knowledge regarding the numerous bank accounts where Duterte held millions of pesos.