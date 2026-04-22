Lind eyes Coron, Siargao expansion

“The question we always ask ourselves is simple: if we were the guest, what would we enjoy?” said chief operating officer Pierre Henrichs. “That mindset has guided everything we’ve built, and it continues to shape how we grow.”

Unlike global hotel chains, the company has opted to remain independent, allowing it to adapt quickly to market trends and guest preferences. This approach has shaped its expansion strategy, with each destination designed to offer a distinct experience rather than replicate a standard format.

The planned Coron resort will introduce a more private, villa-style setup on a peninsula site, combining seclusion with accessibility. It will include multiple dining outlets, a dive center, and expanded wellness and leisure facilities. In contrast, the Siargao project will target a growing market of travelers drawn to the island’s surf culture and natural setting.

“We chose to remain independent because it allows us to move quickly, adapt, and build something that truly reflects who we are,” Henrichs said. “We are not trying to grow everywhere at once. We want to do it properly, step by step.”

The Lind Boracay, located along Station 1’s White Beach, remains central to the brand’s identity and growth. Its recognition as the island’s first hotel listed in the MICHELIN Guide has helped define its positioning, while repeat guests continue to drive performance.

As the company expands, it aims to replicate not just the success of its flagship property, but the underlying model built on flexibility, guest-focused design, and a distinctly Filipino approach to hospitality.