Leonen flags P164B in unprogrammed funds from PDIC, PhilHealth

Supreme Court (SC) Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen on Tuesday revealed that a large portion of the government’s unprogrammed appropriations under the 2024 national budget was sourced from excess funds of state-run corporations, particularly the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

During the resumption of oral arguments before the SC on petitions challenging the legality of unprogrammed funds and special accounts in recent national budgets, Leonen said more than P74 billion came from PDIC, while around P90 billion was sourced from PhilHealth in 2024.

Leonen raised the figures as he interpellated Solicitor General Darlene Marie Berberabe, pressing the government on the origins and treatment of the controversial funds embedded in the General Appropriations Act (GAA).